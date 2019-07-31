BJP central leadership changes candidate for Speaker’s post

In a surprise move, the BJP changed its candidate for the Speaker’s post on Tuesday following directions from its central leadership.

While former Speaker and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s close confidant K.G. Bopaiah had been chosen as the party candidate the previous day, the BJP amended its choice and made six-time MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri file nomination for the post on Tuesday.

Mr. Kageri is now set to be elected unopposed as Speaker on Wednesday as he is the only candidate to file nomination for the post.

Strong message

Party insiders are interpreting this as a strong message to Mr. Yediyurappa by the central leadership that it will not allow any unilateral decisions. According to sources, the central leaders called the State leaders on Tuesday night to express displeasure over the manner in which the candidate had been selected without taking prominent leaders into confidence. Following this, the names of four probable candidates, including that of Mr. Bopaiah, are learnt to have been forwarded by the State leaders to the Centre. The central leadership is said to have then zeroed in on Mr. Kageri, who hails from the RSS stables.

Mr. Kageri told reporters that he had filed nominations as per instructions from the party leaders.

Leaders close to Mr. Yediyurappa said Mr. Bopaiah had been chosen as he had the experience of presiding over the Lower House in times of political crisis. But the party central leadership is said to have been concerned that his earlier stint as Speaker had been marked by controversy with the Supreme Court criticising his decisions.

The change in choice of the Speaker has triggered speculation that selection of candidates for the ministerial posts would become even more tricky for Mr. Yediyurappa as the central leadership is bound to have the final say.