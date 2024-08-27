BJP Central leadership begins consultations on bypolls, future course of protest against MUDA scam

The BJP high command has begun consultations with State leaders on the forthcoming byelections to three Assembly seats in Karnataka and the future course of action for the coalition partners after their Mysuru chalopadayatra on alleged irregularities in allotment of sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Various other issues, including the political fallout of the padayatra and ways of strengthening the party organisation and the membership drive, are believed to be on the agenda for discussion.

Meeting with high command

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra met national president J.P. Nadda in Delhi on Monday as part of the consultations, while Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok will visit Delhi on Wednesday for the consultation process. Mr. Ashok is expected to camp in Delhi for a few days so that he can meet more leaders, including some Central Ministers.

According to sources, the immediate priority for the party is the selection of candidates for byelections to the Assembly and the next course of action after padayatra.

Though the byelections are being held for three Assembly seats, the Channapatna Assembly seat has assumed significance in the wake of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar taking it as a prestige battle. As per the present indications, the BJP is likely to leave this seat for the JD(S) as its leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy held this seat earlier before quitting it following his election to the Parliament.

But what has turned out to be tricky is the keen interest shown by BJP leader C.P. Yogeshwar, who represented this seat earlier to enter the poll fray. The party high command is likely to discuss about plans to ensure that Mr. Yogeshwar’s interests are protected even though the seat is given to the JD(S), sources said.

On national-level protest

According to a BJP State leader, the high command is also expected to advise the State leadership on whether the BJP-JD(S) legislators should meet President Droupadi Murmu and submit a memorandum to her against alleged irregularities in MUDA as part of continuation of its Mysuru chalo padayatra campaign or should they stage a dharna in Delhi.

Though the issue of several disgruntled leaders lashing out at veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa and his son Mr. Vijayendra has been embarrassing the party, it remains to be seen whether the party high command would intervene at this moment when the focus is on building pressure on the Congress government.

Meanwhile, after meeting the party Central leaders in Delhi, Mr. Vijayendra said the “countdown had begun for Mr. Siddaramaiah to step down as Chief Minister”. He sought to advise Mr. Siddaramaiah to quit on his own in a dignified manner.