BJP central leaders will approve ministerial list tonight: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that the BJP central leadership would finalise the list of legislators to be inducted into the Cabinet during its expansion on Thursday.

He was in Kalaburagi to participate in the 85th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana.

Mr. Yediyurappa told presspersons at Kalaburagi airport that the Central leadership would send the names of the MLAs getting ministerial berth only on Wednesday night.

He also said that the State budget will be presented on March 5. It will be pro-farmer, and priority will be given for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and women welfare programmes.

He also promised to implement well-chalked out plans aimed at comprehensive development of the State.