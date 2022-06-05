BJP celebrates World Environment Day

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday celebrated the World Environment Day by planting saplings on the premises of Government Degree College and the Anjaneya temple here.

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal, district unit president Sharanabhupal Reddy and president of Yadgir City Municipal Council Suresh Ambiger planted saplings on the occasion.

Mr. Mudnal said that every citizen should plant saplings and also protect trees to ensure a safe environment.

“Planting saplings or trees has many benefits. It helps bring rain and also, maintain a clean environment. Thus, everybody should plant at least one sapling each not only at events organised to mark World Environment Day but also every other day,” he added.

Sharanagouda Badiyal and others were present.