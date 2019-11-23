BJP celebrates, Cong. calls it ‘nanga naach’ of democracy

While the State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated the formation of its coalition government in Maharashtra with the Nationalist Congress Party, the Congress trained its guns on the alliance.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday alleged that Maharashtra was witnessing a nanga naach of democracy.

He said the BJP had been “swallowing everything in the country and leaving the democracy at its lowest ebb.” By sacrificing all morality and values, the saffron party has grabbed power in the neighbouring State, he said.

Stating that President of India Ram Nath Kovind had acted as “rubber stamp” and “BJP’s spokesperson”, the Congress leader said the Maharashtra’s Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s action to administer oath of office to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar had made people hang their heads in shame.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah make tall claims about bringing in federal democracy, but were imposing authoritarian rule in the country, he said.

‘MLAs blackmailed’

KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre condemned the manner in which the government was formed and said a fraction of NCP MLAs were blackmailed by the BJP to secure power.

Meanwhile, it was celebration time at the BJP office in Bengaluru with workers and leaders distributing sweets and bursting crackers. Among those who participated in the celebration were Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda.