BJP cautioned against tampering with the Constitution

April 02, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday warned the BJP against tampering with the Constitution and accused it of harbouring a ‘’hidden agenda’’ to change it.

He was speaking at a function at the city’s party office where about 45 local leaders and workers belonging to different political outfits, joined the Congress.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that it was the Constitution which was responsible for him becoming the CM and Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister. But the BJP harboured a hidden agenda to tamper with the Constitution. If it succeeds, it will have serious ramifications to the Dalits, the working class and the women of the society, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Warning to the BJP

In a no-holds barred warning to the BJP, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that if there were attempts to change the character of the Constitution and deny justice to the working class then the situation in the country will take a turn for the worse.

“To uphold the interests of the working class and the Dalits, the Constitution has to be safeguarded and for that the BJP has to be voted out of power,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

He accused the BJP-RSS of “exploiting” the Dalits and denying them their share of power and entry into the corridors of power. Hence, the Dalits and other Backward Class communities should eschew RSS, he added, besides accusing the BJP-RSS and other right-wing organisations of being anti-reservation. “Why should you even patronize RSS and be their members,” he questioned.

The CM reiterated his view that the BJP-led NDA would not return to power at the Centre and the guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress in the State would also be implemented at the Centre, once it was elected. This has already been discussed with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and he has been urged to include the guarantee schemes in the election manifesto, said Mr.Siddaramaiah.

