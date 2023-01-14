BJP cannot win polls even if Modi, Shah visit Karnataka a hundred times, says Kumaraswamy

January 14, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the BJP would not be able to win the Assembly elections in Karnataka even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party’s key strategist Amit Shah visit the State a hundred times.

Participating in a meet-the-press programme organised by the Press Club of Bangalore, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged that people of the State were upset over the conduct of the BJP leaders and their administration. He said, “BJP leaders have got nothing to project about the achievements made by the State government. On the other hand, Congress leaders are talking about Bharat Jodo Yatra. These things will not work in these elections.” He added that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates would affect the vote share of the BJP.

He exuded confidence that the JD(S) would get the mandate of voters in the elections. He said the Pancharatna Ratha Yatre, a political campaign of the JD(S), was being well received by the people across the State. The party promises to provide welfare measures such as better healthcare and education system at the gram panchayat level, support farmers to come out of distress and employment generation for the youth.

“The yatre has covered 45 constituencies and the rest of the constituencies will be covered by March. Opposition parties had ridiculed that this yatre will not succeed in the northern parts of the State. Contrary to their claim, people across the State took part in large numbers wherever the yatre reached in Bidar, Kalaburagi, and other regions,” said Mr. Kumaraswmay. He added that to implement the promises made during the campaign, his party needs a decisive mandate from the people. The JD(S) would give the ticket to new faces to contest the elections, giving scope for next generation leadership in the party, he said.

Taking a dig at Congress’ recent poll promise of providing 200 units of free electricity to households, the former Chief Minister said that such a move was a burden on the State’s exchequer. “Our Pancharatna Ratha Yatre will play a role in the welfare of people and also turn into an asset for the State. The Congress announcement of providing free electricity will result in a revenue loss of ₹5,600 crore. On the other hand, Mr. Modi is advocating for the abolition of freebies. Our party is promising something realistic in the interest of the general public,” he said.

Reacting to a question on BJP’s attempt to woo voters in the Old Mysore region, he said, “Their attempt will not yield any success. In Mandya, the JD(S) is going to win all the seven Assembly constituencies like it happened in the previous elections.”

Targeting the BJP, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that leaders of the party and the State government were denting the image of Karnataka, thereby impacting the flow of foreign direct investment. “The BJP State president says that people should not worry about roads and drainage, instead worry about ‘love jihad’. What kind of message are they sending to the investors? The State has reached a top position in attracting FDI due to efforts made by many people and governments over the years. The action of the BJP leaders and that of the government is directed at making Karnataka a State like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Karnataka is the land of peaceful coexistence of people following many religious beliefs,” he said.