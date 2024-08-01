GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP cannot take away JD(S) existence in Old Mysore region: DKS

Updated - August 01, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Published - August 01, 2024 09:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said the BJP cannot take away the existence of the Janata Dal (Secular) in its stronghold of Old Mysore region.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Shivakumar said, “I believe Union Minister for Heavy Industries and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy will retain his party’s and his own identity and existence. There may be friction between the BJP and the JD(S) due to this.”

He was replying to a question on Mr. Kumaraswamy’s comments on the padayatra being planned by the BJP and the JD(S).

“The BJP has won 10 seats in the Lok Sabha election with the help of the JD(S), which has a base in Mysuru, Mandya, and Bengaluru Rural. The JD(S) obviously cannot accept it if the BJP wants to take out a padayatra without taking its leaders into confidence. It is a different matter if the BJP and the JD(S) are merging,” the KPCC president said.

