BJP candidates win in Shivamogga mayoral polls

Hassan

10 March 2021 15:42 IST

Sunitha S. and K. Shankar of the BJP were elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Shivamogga City Corporation respectively on Wednesday. The elections were conducted by Regional Commissioner Naveen Raj Singh.

Ms. Sunitha and Rekha (Congress) had submitted nomination papers for the Mayor’s post. While Sunitha got 25 votes, Rekha secured only 11 votes. Similarly, K. Shankar was elected Deputy Mayor by securing 25 votes in his favour, while his rival R.C. Naik received only 11 votes.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar was present.