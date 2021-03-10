Karnataka

BJP candidates win in Shivamogga mayoral polls

Sunitha S. and K. Shankar of the BJP were elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Shivamogga City Corporation respectively on Wednesday. The elections were conducted by Regional Commissioner Naveen Raj Singh.

Ms. Sunitha and Rekha (Congress) had submitted nomination papers for the Mayor’s post. While Sunitha got 25 votes, Rekha secured only 11 votes. Similarly, K. Shankar was elected Deputy Mayor by securing 25 votes in his favour, while his rival R.C. Naik received only 11 votes.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar was present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 3:43:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bjp-candidates-win-in-shivamogga-mayoral-polls/article34035604.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY