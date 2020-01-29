BJP candidates elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor

Suvarna Shankar and Surekha Muralidhar of BJP were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Shivamogga City Corporation respectively on Wednesday.

In the election for the post of Mayor, Ms. Shankar defeated Yamuna Range Gowda of Congress by a margin of 14 votes. While 26 votes were polled in favour of Ms. Shankar, Ms. Gowda managed to secure 12 votes.

Mehak Sharief of Congress had contested against Ms. Muralidhar for the post of Deputy Mayor. While Ms. Muralidhar got 26 votes, Ms. Sharief managed to secure 12 votes.

The post of Mayor was reserved for BCM-B (Woman) category while that of Deputy Mayor was reserved for Woman (general). Of the total 35 elected members in the Corporation, 20 members are from BJP, Congress has seven members, Janata Dal (Secular) has two members and six are independents. K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Shivamogga MLA; K.B. Ashok, Shivamogga Rural MLA; and R. Prasanna Kumar, MLC, also cast their votes.

The BJP candidates were supported by Mr. Eshwarappa and Mr. Ashok while Mr. Kumar had voted in favour of Congress candidates. Two members of JD(S) had supported the Congress candidates. Of the six independents, four voted in favour of BJP candidates while two voted for Congress candidates.

Following the announcement of the result, Mr. Eshwarappa congratulated Ms. Shankar and Ms. Muralidhar. The BJP activists burst crackers and took out a procession in the city.

Anitha Ravishankar, a BJP member elected from Ward 7, was also an aspirant for the post of Mayor. The meeting of BJP leaders held on Wednesday morning decided to field Ms. Shankar for the post.