BJP candidate Pratapgowda Patil in home quarantine

Pratapgowda Patil, BJP candidate for Maski bypolls, is under home quarantine awaiting confirmation for COVID 19.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, he said, "In the antigen test it was confirmed as COVID positive. But report of RT-PCR is expected today. Presently, I have no fever. However, doctors are providing treatment at home in Maski and I am under home quarantine." He appealed that those who came in contact be tested.

Mr. Patil participated in a Turuvihal programme on Saturday where State BJP in-charge Arun Singh, Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa and other leaders including MLA and former MLAs were present.

Mr. Patil being in home quarantine has worried his followers and party workers, considering its a crucial period of campaign for bypolls on April 17.