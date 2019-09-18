BJP cadre upset with ex-Janata Parivar leaders getting primacy

Leaders from the erstwhile Janata Parivar getting a major share of power in the BJP government has triggered an undercurrent of dissatisfaction and heartburn within the saffron party.

Such is the extent of power cornered by former Janata Parivar leaders in terms of number of positions and prominence that many within the BJP refer to their government as “the Janata Parivar B-team”.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a BJP MLA and former Minister said all the three of the State’s Deputy Chief Ministers were from JP background. “While Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi directly worked in the Janata Parivar earlier, the family of Ashwathnarayan too had links with Janata Parivar,” he said.

He lamented that only seven members in the 18-member Cabinet of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa were from the BJP cadre; the remaining were from Janata Parivar and Congress background. His grouse was that there was not much scope for the BJP cadre to get inducted into the Cabinet later as 10 or 12 disqualified MLAs from rival camps are expected to be given ministerial positions if they get legal relief. “Even those ministerial berths which remain after accommodating these rebels are likely to be offered to some more MLAs from JD(S) if they join the BJP,” he said.

The disappointed BJP MLA said the situation in the BJP government was akin to that in the Congress, where there is a feeling among a section of leaders that those who came from Janata Parivar have risen to powerful positions.