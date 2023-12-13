GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP boycotts Question Hour in Legislative Council over Zameer issue

December 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition BJP in the Legislative Council boycotted the Question Hour by walking out on Wednesday, demanding that Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan should either resign or seek an apology for his remarks on the Legislative Assembly Speaker during the Telangana election campaign recently.

However, they returned to the House during the Zero Hour and continued to attend the session.

The BJP members were not satisfied when Mr. Khan told the House that he did not disrespect the Assembly Speaker’s Chair and would not do so in future too. “I have respect to the Chair,” he said.

Floor Leader of the House N.S. Boseraju said the matter was in no way connected to the Legislative Council and appealed to the Chair not to allow any discussion on the same during the Question Hour. He said the BJP was unnecessarily disrupting the session.

The BJP members, including Kota Srinivasa Poojary and N. Ravi Kumar, said Mr. Khan during the election campaign had said that “all the BJP MLAs have to bow their head in the Karnataka Assembly before the Muslim Speaker who was appointed by the Congress government”.

When the Congress members countered this and when there was a commotion, Chairman Basavaraj Horatti adjourned the House twice. The BJP members did not heed to the request of Mr. Hoaratti to allow smooth conduct of the proceedings.

When members of treasury benches said Mr. Khan had done nothing wrong, the BJP members walked out shouting slogans against Mr. Khan.

