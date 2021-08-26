Karnataka

BJP booth committee president’s resignation letter goes viral

Resignation letter of L. Shekhar, who was president of the BJP booth committee in Ashoka Nagar in Shivamogga, Karnataka.  

A BJP booth committee president’s resignation letter has gone viral on social media in Shivamogga district, Karnataka. His reasons for stepping down from the post are drawing a lot of attention.

L. Shekhar, who was president of the BJP booth committee in Ashoka Nagar in Shivamogga, resigned on August 25 citing the party’s failure to bring down prices of essential commodities despite being in power both at the Centre and the State.

He submitted his resignation letter, addressed to the party’s block president, when party leaders visited his residence to hand over his name plate. BJP has been distributing name plates with the party symbol to its booth presidents, meant to be displayed at the entrance of their houses.

 

Mr. Shekhar, in his letter, said the BJP had failed to work for the people. The price of foodgrains, LPG, electricity, petrol, diesel and other essential items has gone up, and people are facing difficulties. “I have remained silent, unable to defend the party,” he wrote in the letter.


