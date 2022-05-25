BJP believes in ensuring growth of nation not any individual, says Sunil Kumar

Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar addressing party workers after being felicitated by the district unit of the BJP in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 25, 2022 20:40 IST

Energy and Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party Government has created an atmosphere in the country that not only Indians but also NRIs living elsewhere will feel proud to be Indian.

He was talking after being felicitated by the district unit of the BJP in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Mr. Sunil Kumar was here to inaugurate the new Noukarara Bhavan in Yadgir.

The Minister said that the BJP believed in giving importance to ensuring the growth of the country and not any one individual or a party. “Not only the countrymen but also every NRI can say that they are proud Indians,” he added.

Mr. Sunil Kumar, who made his maiden visit to the district after becoming Minister, said that he will visit the party office wherever he goes and interact with party workers and leaders to collect feedback from them about administration and also the initiatives to be taken to develop the party from the grassroots level.

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal, district unit president Sharanabhupal Reddy and party leader Veerabasantreddy Mudnal and others were present.