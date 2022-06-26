‘BJP behind turmoil in Maharashtra’

Alleging that the BJP was behind the political turmoil in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy felt that it would be better if the BJP brought in a Bill banning elections so that it could remain in power for ever.

Speaking to presspersons at the helipad in Shivamogga on Sunday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said there was no guarantee of the government surviving till the end of the term despite having a clear majority. Anytime the BJP could topple the government. “Hence, it would be better if the BJP tells all other parties not to contest elections so that leaders could stop spending money and spoiling health in the name of elections. Better, if they bring in a Bill to ban elections”, he said.

No doubt the BJP was engaged in Operation Lotus in Maharashtra as it did in Karnataka. “With the help of a few Congress leaders in Karnataka, the BJP executed Operation Lotus earlier. Now, the same is being repeated in Maharashtra”, he said.

Commenting on the BJP government in Karnataka, Mr. Kumaraswamy said a road developed ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit caved in soon after his visit. “If this is the condition of a road laid for the Prime Minister, imagine what would be the quality of other works. The government spent ₹50 crore on his visit. The same amount could have been utilised for development of villages”, he said.

Further, Mr. Kumaraswamy alleged the BJP had to give a cut in money spent on development works to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha. The RSS had been engaged in collecting money. “These people are looting people’s money”, he alleged.

On the election to the post of the President, Mr. Kumaraswamy said Droupadi Murmu, the candidate of NDA, had called him seeking support. “We will take a decision after discussing the issue with all legislators”, he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy was in Shivamogga district to attend a convention of Vahnikula Kshatriya Samavavesha at Manchenahalli.

