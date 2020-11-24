BJP begins preparations for panchayat elections

BENGALURU

In a bid to establish political hold at the grassroot level in rural areas, the ruling BJP has commenced preparations for the forthcoming elections to gram panchayats. Though these elections are being fought on non-partisan basis, the party has embarked upon a Statewide programme to strive for the victory of candidates backed by it.

The importance being attached by the BJP to rural local bodies was visible with party national organising general secretary B.L. Santosh travelling to Bengaluru from New Delhi to chair the GP poll preparation meeting of party leaders on Monday.

The meeting was attended by party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Rural Development Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, and Revenue Minister R. Ashok, among others.

Mr. Kateel later told reporters that the party would launch a campaign titled Gram Swaraj under which two conventions would be held in each of the district. He said the party had constituted six teams of its office-bearers and leaders to undertake State tour under the Gram Swaraj campaign. These teams would be led by Mr. Kateel, Mr. Eshwarappa, Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and Mr. Savadi, and Mr. Ashok.

Mr. Kateel said the party would back candidates from all communities in the GP polls, and expressed confidence that they would win nearly 80% of the seats.

It may be noted that the BJP, which is more known as a party with its base in urban areas, is trying to make political inroads in rural areas as part of its efforts to widen its base.