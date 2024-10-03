BJP bags top two posts in Yadgir CMC

Amid fierce political strategies by the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal(S), the BJP succeeded in winning the top two posts in the Yadgir City Municipal Council (CMC) during elections on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir Sub-Division and Election Officer Hampanna Sajjan declared the results announcing Lalita Anpur as CMC president and Rukiya Begum as vice-president.

They will be in power for the next 15 months.

The CMC president post was reserved for general women and that of the vice-president was reserved for BCA women.

31-member House

Of the 31 members in the House, the BJP has 16 seats followed by Congress with 12, Janata Dal(S) with two, while there is one Independent.

Apart from this, MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur, MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and MP G. Kumar Naik also have the right to cast votes in the CMC elections.

After 16 months

The elections were held after 16 months as the top posts remained vacant due to an issue over declaring reservation.

Election process

The election process began at 10 a.m.

Ms. Anpur, a member from Ward No 5, and Rukiya Begum, a member from Ward No 16, filed their nomination papers from the BJP for the two posts, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jayamma S. Maddi from the Janata Dal(S) and Ghousiya Begum from the Congress filed their nomination papers for the posts of CMC president and vice-president.

After the completion of scrutiny, the meeting commenced at noon in the presence of Dr. Sajjan who then asked the members to cast their votes by raising their hands.

28 present

A total of 28 members out of the 34, including the MLA, MLC and MP, were present.

Of the 28 members, 19, including 16 BJP members, MLC Narayanaswamy, one Janata Dal(S) member and one Independent raised their hands in favour of the BJP’s Ms. Anpur and Ms. Rukiya Begum.

And, eight members from the Congress and one from the Janata Dal(S) raised their hands for Ms. Maddi and Ms. Ghousiya Begum. Six members, Mr. Naik and Mr. Tunnur and four from the Congress, were absent from the election process.

Although the Congress has no majority in the House, it tried to bag the top posts by formulating some political strategies. Thus, it supported Janata Dal(S) member Ms. Maddi for the post of the CMC president and fielded its own member, Ms. Ghousiya Begam, for the vice-president post. But, due to lack of enough support, it did not succeed in defeating the BJP candidates in the elections.

Peaceful

Dr. Sajjan said that the election process was peaceful. The Yadgir Town Police provided adequate security for the purpose.

After her election, Ms. Anpur said that she will give priority to solving drinking water issue and fulfilling other basic needs of the citizens of the city.

This is the third time that Ms. Anpaur has become the president of the CMC.

Procession

The newly elected CMC president and vice-president were taken in a grand procession on the main streets of the city.