BJP bags Mayor and Deputy Mayor's post in Mysuru

BJP’s Shivakumar and Roopa were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively of Mysuru on September 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

BJP’s Shivakumar and Roopa were on Tuesday elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively of Mysuru.

The BJP’s Shivakumar was elected as Mayor with the support of JD(S), which entered into an understanding with the saffron party at the last moment. The Congress party's candidate Hasrathulla polled 28 votes against Mr. Shivakumar's 48 votes.

Though JD(S) nominee Reshma Banu was to be supported by the BJP for the Deputy Mayor’s post, which was reserved for a woman from Backward Class A category, her nomination papers were rejected as they were not accompanied by the caste certificate.

Eventually, BJP’s Roopa was elected as Deputy Mayor.