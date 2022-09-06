BJP bags Mayor and Deputy Mayor's post in Mysuru

The BJP’s Shivakumar,who was elected as Mayor with the support of JD(S), polled 48 votes

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 06, 2022 16:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s Shivakumar and Roopa were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively of Mysuru on September 6, 2022.  | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP’s Shivakumar and Roopa were on Tuesday elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively of Mysuru.

The BJP’s Shivakumar was elected as Mayor with the support of JD(S), which entered into an understanding with the saffron party at the last moment. The Congress party's candidate Hasrathulla polled 28 votes against Mr. Shivakumar's 48 votes.

Though JD(S) nominee Reshma Banu was to be supported by the BJP for the Deputy Mayor’s post, which was reserved for a woman from Backward Class A category, her nomination papers were rejected as they were not accompanied by the caste certificate.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, BJP’s Roopa was elected as Deputy Mayor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mysore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app