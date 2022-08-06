BJP baffled by Davangere rally: Satish Jarkiholi

Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

August 06, 2022 21:18 IST

‘Party is now re-evaluating its strategies’

“Siddharamaiah’s 75th birthday rally at Davangere has baffled the BJP leaders. It has succeeded beyond their expectations. They are forced to re-evaluate their strategies, including the performance of the BJP government in the State,’’ Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president, said in Belagavi on Saturday.

He said there was no differences among the senior leaders such as Mr Siddharmaiah and D.K. Shivakumar. “The two leaders have greeted each other and praised each other on the stage in Davangere. They also hugged warmly. That shows their personal chemistry and working relationship. It is unfortunate if some media outlets have interpreted it differently,’’ Mr. Jarkiholi said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To a question, he said the Congress high command had clarified that indiscipline would not be tolerated at any level. The KPCC president has been empowered to take action against any leader who violates party discipline, he said.

He held the Belagavi city MLAs responsible for delaying the mayoral polls. “I am sure that they will delay the city corporation polls till the end of the Assembly polls. The two BJP MLAs from the city have assumed the responsibilities of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor. The Congress has been watching all this. We will acknowledge this by gifting them the ceremonial gowns on August 9,’’ Mr. Jarkiholi said.

He said he had no major differences of opinion with Firose Sait, former Congress MLA. “We may have some minor differences, but that is natural in a political party,’’ he said. He said he had nothing to do with not inviting Mr. Sait to a Muslim rally organised by the Congress during the recent visit of B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan to the city. “I went there only as a guest. I did not organise it. Mr. Khan told me that Mr. Sait was invited to the rally but he did not attend,’’ Mr. Jarkiholi said.