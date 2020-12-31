BJP-backed candidates secure majority in 60% of GPs: CM

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday said that the BJP-backed candidates have secured majority of seats in 60% of gram panchayats in the State.

Elections were held to GPs in two phases on December 22 and 27 and more than 80% of voters cast their votes. Elections were held on non-party lines.

“According to information available, out of 5,728 GPs, BJP-backed candidates have won by an majority in around 3,800 GPs” the Chief Minister said at a press conference here.

Noting that BJP was strengthening its base across the country, including Karnataka, the Chief Minister said “more than 60% BJP candidates have won in GP selections and created history”.

Rolling out new plans for the year 2021, the Chief Minister said the face of Bengaluru city would be changed in the next one year by undertaking development works. Execution of works would be commenced in full swing in the next few months.

Many tourism programmes too have been planned out to revive the tourism sector in the State and works would be taken up at Jog Falls and other tourist destinations.

Referring to new farm laws, he said amendments to the APMC Act and the Land Reforms Act were made for doubling the farmers’ income as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Opposition leaders were misleading farmers and posing obstacles to development, he alleged. “The new laws will lead Karnataka in the path of development,” he claimed.

“There is a dire need to reform certain old Acts and laws to compete with developed nations such as the U.S. and China and succeed. Therefore, Mr Modi has taken steps to reform such laws”, Mr. Yediyurappa said.

FDI

The State has topped in attracting FDI even during the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 95 proposals worth ₹1.54 lakh crore have been received, he said.

“Though COVID-19 has come under control, we need to be cautious against the new strain of virus from the U.K.”, he added. (EOM)