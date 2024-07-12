BJP awaits to fill Leader of the Opposition’s post in Council, with three names doing the rounds

As the monsoon session of the State legislature is set to commence on July 15, BJP leaders in Karnataka are looking at the party central leadership to fill the post of the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council.

The post became vacant following the resignation of Kota Srinivas Poojary on his election to the Lok Sabha from Dakshina Kannada. Going by the caste permutation and combination, three candidates — Ravikumar, C. Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and C.T. Ravi — are among the prominent aspirants for the post.

While Mr. Ravikumar belongs to an OBC community, Mr. Narayanaswamy is from an SC community, and Mr. Ravi belongs to the Vokkaliga community. As far as Mr. Ravi is concerned, there is a tricky situation as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok too belongs to the Vokkaliga community. Party leaders feel that the high command may not agree to give both posts to one community.

The party leaders also do not rule out the possibility of the central leadership picking up a surprise candidate.

JDLP leader

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular), the alliance partner of the BJP in the NDA, is likely to announce the JD(S) Legislature Party (JDLP) leader to lead the party in the Legislative Assembly, over the next two days.

The party is considering four legislators for the post that has been vacated by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy who resigned from his Channapatna Assembly seat following his election to the Lok Sabha from Mandya. Caste combinations are being worked out to maintain a balance, considering the party State unit is likely to have a new president in the coming months.

They included core committee chairman G.T. Deve Gowda and MLA for Turuvekere M.T. Krishnappa — both Vokkaligas, Deputy Leader of the JD(S) Legislature Party Sharada Purya Naik, representing a Scheduled Tribe, and MLA for Chikkanayakanahalli C.B. Suresh Babu, a Kuruba.

Meanwhile, the party has decided to wait for a couple of months more to identify a leader to take over as party State president from Mr. Kumaraswamy.

