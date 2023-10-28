BJP attempting to destabilise govt. in Karnataka, but will not succeed: Siddaramaiah

October 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru/Mangaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday alleged that Opposition BJP leaders in Karnataka are attempting yet another round of “Operation Kamala” to destabilise his government, and asserted that they will not be successful in their efforts, as none of the Congress MLAs will fall victim to it.

The Chief Minister was responding to party’s Mandya MLA Ravikumar Gowda’s (Ravi Ganiga) statement that a team which was behind the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019 was now working to lure Congress MLAs by offering ₹50 crore and a Minister post, and four legislators have already been contacted, and there is evidence for it.

Responding to queries on it, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “I have not spoken to Mr. Ravikumar Gowda, who has made the statement. But, I too have information that the BJP is attempting Operation Kamala to destabilise this government.” Speaking to reporters here, he asserted that the saffron party will never be successful as no Congress MLA will fall victim to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ravikumar Gowda had claimed that BJP veteran B.S. Yediyurappa’s former PA, N.R. Santhosh, who had joined the JD(S) and lost the Assembly polls, was among those behind activities to lure legislators. Mr. Santhosh had played a key role in establishing contact with disgruntled MLA and Ministers in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

Earlier ‘Operation Kamala’

Back in 2019, the BJP had managed to pull 17 MLAs and Ministers resulting in the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H.D. Kumaraswamy. The BJP was the single-largest party then with 104 seats. Currently, the BJP has only 66 MLAs, JD(S) 19, and the Congress has 135 MLAs in the 224-member State Assembly.

In his response to Mr. Ravikumar Gowda’s remarks, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar too claimed that the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to topple the Congress government in the State but it would not work. “We are aware of everyone’s conduct. He (Gowda) has taken a youngster’s name, but big people are making efforts in this too, but nothing will happen.”

A few days ago, Mr. Shivakumar himself had alleged that a team is active in the BJP to destabilise the State government, and the Congress legislators have apprised him and Mr. Siddaramaiah as to who is in touch with them and what offer is being made to them.

‘One faction will come out’

Responding to the allegations in Mangaluru, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said there was no question of BJP attempting to destabilise the government. “There are already three factions in State Congress, one of Mr. Siddaramaiah, one of Mr. Shivakumar, and another of Minister Satish Jarkiholi. Shortly, there will be resort politics and one faction will come out.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.