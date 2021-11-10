BJP asks cadre to get set for Council, BBMP polls

BENGALURU

10 November 2021 01:21 IST

Key strategist B.L. Santhosh participates in office-bearers’ meeting

The BJP leadership has asked its cadre to be poll-ready with elections to one-third of the seats in the 75-member Legislative Council to be held on December 10 and the overdue Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council elections later, ahead of the 2023 Assembly battle.

In the BJP office-bearers’ meeting held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, party’s key strategist and national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh explained the political context in which the polls were being held. Party national general secretary and State in charge Arun Singh presided over the meeting.

Though the BJP is the largest party in the 75-member Upper House with a tally of 32 seats, the party has to still depend on others to get a passage to the crucial Bills. The BJP is looking at the forthcoming elections as an opportunity to get a comfortable majority which would help it to establish its hold on the Upper House, especially at a time when the party is keen to move towards its core ideology.

The meeting asked all the leaders and party workers to completely involve themselves in the preparations for the Council polls, including the State tour by four teams under the Jan Swaraj Yatra.

Later, the party leaders also held a separate meeting to review the preparations for the BBMP council polls. In the meeting, the leaders called upon all the legislators from Bengaluru to work in unison for capturing the palike that accounts for highest chunk of Assembly constituencies in the State. The meeting stressed the need for an organised approach as well as micro-management with the constitution of page pramukhs and strengthening of booth-level committees.

Earlier, the office-bearers’ meeting announced that the next State executive would be held in Hubballi on December 18 and 19.

It also constituted a team for identifying veteran workers who have played a significant role in building the party right from its erstwhile form of Jan Sangh for introducing their work to all the party cadre through the national programme ‘Kamala Pushpa’ launched by the party organisation.