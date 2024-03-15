ADVERTISEMENT

BJP appoints Sunil Kumar as State convener of LS poll management committee

March 15, 2024 02:34 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - BENGALURU

Sunil Kumar, MLA from Karkala, will be in charge of more than 30 different committees

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State general secretary V. Sunil Kumar has been appointed as State convener for the party’s Lok Sabha Election Management Committee. Mr. Sunil Kumar, MLA from Karkala, will be in charge of more than 30 different committees that will look into organising tours of leaders, public conventions, distribution of poll publicity material, and bringing out State-level poll manifesto, among others. He will handle the key responsibility with respect to the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, including handling social media and functioning of different frontal organisations.

