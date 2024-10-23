BJP appoints Diwakar to key post in State unit after he raises a banner of revolt in Sandur

In a bid to soothe discontented leader K.S. Diwakar who raised a banner of revolt after being denied party ticket to contest in the Sandur byelections, the BJP leadership has appointed him as secretary of the party’s State unit.

Addressing a media conference in Ballari on Wednesday, MLC and party’s in-charge for Sandur byelections K.S. Naveen said that Mr. Diwakar will continue to remain in the BJP and work for the party’s official candidate Bangaru Hanumantha in the byelections.

“Mr. Diwakar has been an honest and hardworking party worker for 25 years. He has contributed a lot to the party in Sandur constituency and Ballari district. In the last Assembly elections, he contested on Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) ticket and secured over 31,000 votes,” Mr. Naveen said.

“He was naturally one of the top contenders for BJP ticket to contest the byelections in Sandur. His name was on the list of probable candidates before the selection committee. However, the party high command favoured Mr. Hanamantha considering various factors,” Mr. Naveen said.

“He was naturally upset with the denial of ticket. After prolonged discussions, he has now been convinced of the need to remain in the party and work for the official candidate in the byelections,” Mr. Naveen said.

Meanwhile, party leader and Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy said that Mr. Diwakar has been appointed as party State secretary.

“Mr. Hanamantha has been a BJP worker from his childhood. He contested the Assembly elections as an Independent candidate after he was denied party ticket earlier. This time, the party high command has selected him as the official candidate for the Sandur byelections considering various factors,” Mr. Reddy said.

“The high command’s decision has disappointed Mr. Diwakar and many party workers. But we need to respect the party’s decision. Now, the party has entrusted Mr. Diwakar with more responsibility by appointing him as the secretary of the State unit. He can now tour the State to build the party organisation. I am sure that he will be given more key roles to play in the party in the future,” Mr. Reddy said.

