BJP announces ‘mega protest’ over waqf land issue 

Updated - November 21, 2024 08:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders L. Nagendra, T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, and others criticised the Congress over waqf land issue, in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The BJP in Mysuru will stage a “mega protest” in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office over the waqf land issue, on Friday.

It is part of the BJP’s State-wide agitation opposing the waqf board’s claim over certain land and the party’s city unit president and former MLA L. Nagendra told media persons that mutation in land ownership details has created concern among the citizens and farmers.

He said that this was a fallout of the “appeasement” policy of the Congress and alleged that the waqf board was now laying claims over government land, agricultural fields, property belonging to temples and mutts, burial grounds, churches, and even educational institutions.

Mr. Nagendra said the party would fight the issue and it has established a helpline in the district to receive complaints about land ownership being claimed by waqf board. This is part of “Namma Bhoomi Namma Hakku’’ campaign and farmers who are affected by waqf board claims may contact us directly,” he added.

The BJP leaders said the there was no governance in State after Congress assumed power and the government has been rocked by a series of scams. MLA T.S. Srivatsa and others were present.

