BJP announces candidates for Council polls

Published - May 11, 2024 11:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party has released the list of five candidates for the Legislative Council elections for the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies scheduled for June 3. The sixth seat will go the way of its alliance partner Janata Dal (Secular).

The names released by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh are: Amarnath Patil for the North East Graduates’ constituency, Dhananjaya Sarji for the South West Graduates’ constituency, A. Deve Gowda for the Bengaluru Graduates’ constituency, Y.A. Narayanaswamy for the South East Teachers’ constituency and E.C. Ningaraju for the South Teachers’ constituency. JD(S) will contest for Karnataka South West Teachers’ constituency.

The announcement came as a surprise for the JD(S) as it was expected that the regional party will be given two seats to fight from.

