GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP and Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga to stage protests over Hubballi murder

April 20, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district unit of the BJP has decided to stage a protest in Shivamogga on Sunday, condemning the murder of a female student in Hubballi. The party’s senior leaders and workers will assemble at Gopi Circle to demand strict punishment for the accused in the crime.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, in a joint press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, condemned the incident and alleged that ‘appeasement politics’ of the Congress led to an increase in crimes in the State.

Mr. Channabasappa gave the statistics of crimes reported in the State in recent months and alleged that the Chief Minister and Home Minister have failed to maintain law and order. He also alleged that there had been no security for the Hindus under Congress rule.

Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga

Former BJP Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls as an Independent candidate, said that there had been no safety for Hindus in the Congress rule. He said that the State government had failed to ensure safety for the Hindus in the State.

Further, he said, Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga would stage a protest in Shivamogga condemning the incident on April 22.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / bjp / Lok Sabha

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.