BJP and Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga to stage protests over Hubballi murder

April 20, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga district unit of the BJP has decided to stage a protest in Shivamogga on Sunday, condemning the murder of a female student in Hubballi. The party’s senior leaders and workers will assemble at Gopi Circle to demand strict punishment for the accused in the crime.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, in a joint press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, condemned the incident and alleged that ‘appeasement politics’ of the Congress led to an increase in crimes in the State.

Mr. Channabasappa gave the statistics of crimes reported in the State in recent months and alleged that the Chief Minister and Home Minister have failed to maintain law and order. He also alleged that there had been no security for the Hindus under Congress rule.

Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga

Former BJP Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls as an Independent candidate, said that there had been no safety for Hindus in the Congress rule. He said that the State government had failed to ensure safety for the Hindus in the State.

Further, he said, Rashtra Bhaktara Balaga would stage a protest in Shivamogga condemning the incident on April 22.