BJP and Opposition parties continue to bicker over ‘statue politics’

Visitors arrive to see the newly installed Kempe Gowda statue at KIAL in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 108-foot statue of Kempe Gowda, apparently with an eye to woo the Vokkaliga community that has remained elusive to the saffron party, the ruling BJP and the Opposition Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress continued to bicker around the issue of “politicising” the image of the city’s founder with an eye on the Assembly elections in 2023.

The JD(S), which enjoys the support of a significant section of the Vokkaliga community, continued to harp on party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda not being given his due as a former Prime Minister in the inaugural ceremony. Responding to claims by the JD(S) that Mr. Gowda was not invited properly for the event and this was an insult to Kannadigas, the BJP tweeted claiming he was indeed invited and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had personally called the senior leader and sent him a letter.

Invited day before

On Saturday, the JD(S) hit back releasing the letter of the Chief Minister to Mr. Gowda, dated November 10, 2022, the day before the event. “The Chief Minister called Mr. Gowda at 9 p.m. the day before and the letter reached the house past midnight. Moreover, the event’s invitation did not have his name,” the JD(S) tweeted.

The volley of tweets continued, as the Karnataka BJP asked in turn whether the regional party and its leader H. D. Kumaraswamy were afraid of polarisation of the Vokkaliga votes and whether he was intolerant of the BJP’s Vokkaliga leaders gaining prominence. He was making these allegations “to fight for his survival”, the saffron party alleged.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader Siddaramaiah also said he got a call from the Chief Minister on the eve of the event at 7 p.m. and his name did not figure in the invitation. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, from the Vokkaliga community, accused the BJP of playing “statue politics” for votes.

“Garlanding statues won’t fill the stomachs of the people from those communities. It will not solve their real problems,” he said. Mr. Modi had garlanded the statues of Maharshi Valmiki and Saint Kanakadasa on Saturday, besides unveiling the statue of Kempe Gowda.

On Mr. Deve Gowda and other leaders not being invited, Mr. Shivakumar said the BJP never looked at the interests of the community and was only indulging in politics. “This government has never followed protocol and respected other leaders. So we do not expect anything better from them,” he said.

‘Congress started Jayanti’

Since the government had given BIAL land at a cheap cost, they would have built the statue themselves, argued Mr. Shivakumar. “May be the government wanted some commission,” he suggested, which was rubbished by C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister and vice-chairperson of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority. Mr. Shivakumar also said that it was Congress that started celebrating Kempe Gowda Jayanti and named the airport after him.