BJP and JD(S) see ‘hatred for Rama’, ‘lure of real estate’ in proposal to change name of Ramanagara district

The proposal by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South, especially ahead of the Channapatna byelection, has ruffled the feathers of BJP-JD(S) combine whose erstwhile coalition government, led by the then Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, had carved out the district in 2007.

Taking exception to the proposal to rename Ramanagara district, the BJP has alleged that the “design of the Congress government smacks of hatred towards Lord Rama and the lure of real estate”.

In a statement, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to specify if his leader Rahul Gandhi had “directed” him to remove the name Rama from Ramanagara district or if he wanted to indulge in real estate business in Ramanagara after the land row in Mysuru.

Mr. Ashok also asked Mr. Shivakumar to clarify if he was trying to change the district’s name to settle scores in the wake of his brother getting defeated by the coalition in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency that includes Ramanagara district.

Accusing Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds Bengaluru City Development portfolio, of hoodwinking people of Bengaluru in the name of building ‘Brand Bengaluru’, he said the Deputy Chief Minister was now trying a similar trick on the people of Ramanagara. “Will a mere change in the name of the district lead to its development?” he wondered.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) Youth Wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Tuesday alleged that the reason behind renaming was part of “appeasement politics” and to help people in real estate.

“I do not know what is the hidden agenda in renaming the historical Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South. However, it is now no secret that Ramanagara is being renamed as part of appeasement politics. It is also a conspiracy to help make Ramanagara heaven for real estate agents and destroy the legacy of the district,” he said on social media platform X. Incidentally, Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Mr. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and JD(S) State president, unsuccessfully contested the 2023 Assembly election from Ramanagara.

