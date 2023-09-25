BJP and JD(S) have the responsibility to continue tradition of remaining united and unanimous on land, water, and language issues: CM

September 25, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Under a sharp attack from BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) over the last few weeks on the issue of releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged the Opposition parties not to indulge in politics over land, water and language issues.

“The State government is committed to protecting the interest of the State’s farmers. However, since the matter is in court and Cauvery Water Management Authority, the constitution bound State government has to behave responsibly,” he said in a statement. “Why the Opposition parties that are seeking my resignation now did not ask for the same during the all-party meeting?,” he wondered.

The Chief Minister said: “There should be no politics in terms of land, water and language issues. It is a tradition in Karnataka to remain united and unanimous on land, water and language issues. The BJP and JD (S) have the responsibility to continue the tradition.” He said: “The issue of land, water and language should not be seen through the prism of political parties, but as Kannadigas. This is not the first time that the Cauvery crisis has erupted. It has been going on for decades. It is also clear and a fact that Karnataka received a raw deal in Cauvery water sharing.” In the past, all parties have set aside their political differences over Cauvery and have remained united, and that all governments have also followed court’s order in the past, he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “This time, the matter has to be handled sensitively while protecting the State’s interest. The government is at it and future decisions will be made after consulting legal experts.” Narrating developments in Cauvery Water Management Authority, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and Supreme Court, he said: “We will approach the authority and express our inability to release 5,000 cusecs daily after September 26.”

While acknowledging that the State has suffered a set back in the Supreme Court, he argued that it is also not true that government has not placed proper documents before the court and authority. Stating that he understood the plight of farmers and their right to protest, he said: “We will not curb the right to protest. However, some political leaders are conveying wrong information and inciting the public. Those who have called for bandh should not fall prey to such plans and maintain peace.”