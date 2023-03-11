ADVERTISEMENT

BJP and Congress spar over how lack of electricity increased population

March 11, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - Bengaluru

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took a jibe at the Congress saying that the party did not provide electricity when it was in power, which in turn ‘resulted in an increase in the population’

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka took a potshot at the main opposition party over the promise of Congress to provide free electricity up to 200 units if voted to power in the Assembly elections.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took a jibe at the Congress saying that the party did not provide electricity when it was in power, which in turn ‘resulted in an increase in the population’.

“Since they (Congress) used to give less electricity, our population has increased,” he said, adding that it was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power that 24-hour electricity is being provided.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B.V. responded by releasing a poster that read: “Irony. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi himself is the father of three children. Less power + More children?”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US