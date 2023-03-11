BJP and Congress spar over how lack of electricity increased population

March 11, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The ruling BJP in Karnataka took a potshot at the main opposition party over the promise of Congress to provide free electricity up to 200 units if voted to power in the Assembly elections.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi took a jibe at the Congress saying that the party did not provide electricity when it was in power, which in turn ‘resulted in an increase in the population’.

“Since they (Congress) used to give less electricity, our population has increased,” he said, adding that it was after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power that 24-hour electricity is being provided.

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B.V. responded by releasing a poster that read: “Irony. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi himself is the father of three children. Less power + More children?”