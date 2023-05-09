BJP and Congress leaders invoke Lord Anjaneya on the eve of polling day

May 09, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - BENGALURU

Top leaders of the BJP and the Opposition Congress sought to invoke Lord Anjaneya on the eve of polling day and used it as much to make a political point.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai offered puja at Hanuman temple in his home town of Hubballi. Hanuman Chalisa was chanted even in the BJP State office in Bengaluru.

BJP leaders Shobha Karandlaje, Gopalaiah and Malavika Avinash offered puja at the Veeranjaneya temple in Mahalaxmi Layout of Bengaluru. After the puja, they targeted the Congress that has talked of a possible ban of organisations such as Bajrang Dal in its manifesto.

Referring to the Congress proposal to reverse the anti-cow slaughter and anti-conversion legislations, she accused the Opposition party of not respecting the religious sentiments of the majority community.

BJP workers would chant Hanuman Chalisa in various temples across Karnataka on the poll eve and seek strength from Lord Anjaneya to protect their religion, she said.

The Congress tried to counter the narrative of the BJP with a visit of its State president D.K. Shivakumar to the Anjaneya temple at Mysuru Bank Circle in Bengaluru. He said he had offered puja to Lord Anjaneya seeking strength to serve Karnataka, like him (Anjaneya). While offering their prayers, the Congress leaders placed the party guarantee cards at the feet of the deity.

Responding to the allegations of Ms. Karandlaje that the Congress poll manifesto was set to reverse various initiatives of the BJP regime, he said the Congress is committed to whatever had been declared in its manifesto, including withdrawal of National Education Policy.

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar flew to Mysuru in a helicopter on Tuesday, and offered prayers at Chamundeshwari temple along with party stalwart Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders. BJP took exception to Mr. Shivakumar’s entry to Mysuru since he is not a voter there.

Most of the leaders cutting across party affiliations visited temples in their home districts or constituencies as the norm that the political leaders who are not registered voters of the constituency should leave the constituency has come into effect after the public campaign ended on Monday evening.