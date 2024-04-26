BJP and Congress candidates cast their respective votes, express confidence of victory

April 26, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Congress candidate M. Lakshmana cast their respective votes in Mysuru on Friday and both expressed confidence of their victory in the elections from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Yaduveer reached the polling booth in Srikanta Women’s College on Shankar Mutt Road in the city along with his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar after offering pooja at Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills in the city and cast his vote.

He called upon the people to turn out in large number to cast their respective votes as voting is the right of all eligible voters in democracy. He said the response had been good during his campaign and added that he was confident that the results will come out in his favour.

Mr. Yaduveer also thanked the workers of both BJP and JD(S) for the campaign.

Congress candidate M. Lakshmana reached the polling booth in Sunanda Primary School near Akashvani Circle in Yadavagiri in the city along with his family members and cast his vote. Mr. Lakshmana’s wife, son and daughter too cast their respective votes.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Lakshmana claimed that the turnout of voters in the elections was high as the people were angry with the Union government. He felt that that Congress would benefit from the higher percentage of voting in the elections.

Pratap Simha

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who was not renominated by BJP for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, cast his vote at the polling booth in Royal Concorde International School in Bogadi 2nd Stage on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Simha recalled the contributions of the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysore Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to the princely State of Mysore and said the people of the region remember his work even after 100 years. He expressed confidence that his descendant, who was contesting the elections as a BJP candidate, would surely win.

The alliance with JD(S) will add strength to the BJP’s efforts. The JD(S) workers had helped him indirectly during the last elections even though there was no alliance. This time around, the JD(S) workers were directly campaigning for the BJP in view of the alliance, he said.

However, Mysuru District Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar claimed that the Congress will win not only Mysuru, but also neighbouring Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency.