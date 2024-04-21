BJP alleges security breach during PM’s visit

April 21, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Alleging that there was a security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru on Saturday, the BJP on Sunday complained to the Election Commission, seeking action against Youth Congress president Mohammed Nalapad and his associate Siddapura Johny, an alleged rowdy sheeter, for protesting with empty vessels by breaching security protocol on C.V. Raman Road. The complaint said that the rowdy sheeter had already given a bond to the police that he would not participate in any criminal activity or protest while Mr. Nalapad had several criminal cases against him.

“It shows that the State government had instigated the protest and chembu (empty vessels) were brought to the spot with the help of police that shows involvement of the officials,” the complaint said. The party urged the commission to withdraw the services of the jurisdictional DCP and other officials from election duty, impose ban on Mr. Nalapad from election campaign and banish Johny from the State till elections are over.