BJP alleges irregularities in procurement of medical equipment for govt. medical colleges in Karnataka

The Opposition BJP on Sunday demanded the resignation of Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil while accusing him of indulging in irregularities to the tune of ₹117 crore to buy equipment for 18 medical colleges.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, N. Ravikumar, BJP MLC, said the BJP will file a complaint in this regard with the Lokayukta on Tuesday. A decision on whether the Governor should also be petitioned in this regard would be taken after consulting BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra.

He demanded that the government should order a probe either by a retired judge or an independent investigative agency to look into the alleged irregularities.

He said the Medical Education Department had procured 114 modular operation theatre equipment for 18 government medical colleges, including those in Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Yadgir, Bengaluru, and Mysuru at a cost of ₹176.7 crore. But the government had suffered a loss of ₹117 crore owing to irregularities involved in the tendering process, he alleged.

Mr. Ravikumar alleged that the Medical Education Department had rejected the bid of a Kerala-based company that had offered to supply equipment at a cost of ₹49.7 lakh each, and instead favoured firms that quoted nearly three times more. The government had suffered a loss of a little over ₹1 crore for the purchase of each of the 114 equipment, he alleged, and wondered why the Kerala-based firm’s bid had been rejected despite the company offering a warranty of three years.

Minister denies allegations and says KTPP Act norms have been followed

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has strongly denied the allegations of irregularities in the procurement of equipment for government medical colleges and said that the e-procurement norms had been strictly adhered to under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act.

“We have strictly given the contracts to the lowest bidders. Let the BJP furnish documents to prove its allegations,” the Minister told The Hindu.

