BJP aims to reach out to four crore people as its rath yatra is set to roll out today

February 28, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The political scene is set to heat up further as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is commencing it’s rath yatras as part of its outreach efforts from Wednesday.

The party will launch rath yatras from all the four directions of the State. While the first one, covering the southern and coastal districts would be flagged off by party national president J.P. Nadda from MM Hills in Chamarajanagar district on Wednesday, the remaining rathas would start their journey within a gap of a couple of days.

According to sources in the party, a rath yatra from Nandagarh in north Karnataka will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajanath Singh.The other two rathas would start their journey from Devanahalli and Basavakalyan, sources noted

The four rathas were sent from the party State office on Tuesday with a ceremonial pooja in the presence of party’s State election co in-charge Annamalai and State president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The buses which have been turned into rathas have platform and mike for addressing the public.  They are also fitted with a LED screen. Inside the vehicle, there are seven seats and a home theatre.

The party is planning to reach about four crore people through these four rathas and has already constituted teams of different leaders for each of the rathas.

The one-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State on Monday is being seen as an effort to set the tempo for the commencement of the BJP’s rath yatra.

CONNECT WITH US