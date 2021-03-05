‘BJP aim was to disturb peace’

Former Minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar has alleged that the BJP workers participated in the kabaddi tourney in Bhadravati, organised by Congress workers, only to trigger communal tension.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, he said the BJP had no base in Bhadravati. Following the death of former MLA and JD(S) leader Appaji Gowda, there was no opposition in the constituency. “With an intention to make inroads in the constituency through communal politics, they did so as they did earlier in Thirthahalli and Sagar”, he said.

“The police have booked cases against people, as per the list given by the BJP The police are acting like BJP agents. They have arrested five people and booked cases against several party workers. The administration allowed BJP to protest, but imposed prohibitory orders to avoid Congress protest”, he alleged.

Bhadravati Block Congress president Chandre Gowda said “The organisers had hired a mat, worth over ₹ 10 lakh, to hold kabaddi matches. As some people burst crackers on the mat, the organisers objected citing that it would damage the mat. It led to the clash.”