BJP against dynastic politics: Yatnal

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s posts against political dynasties led to some debate on social media on Sunday.

A post on his social media handles on Saturday said the BJP high command would not allow dynastic politics in the party. This was widely shared.

In his post, Mr. Yatnal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken clearly against dynastic politics. These speeches had empowered the common party workers who had spent many years working for the party, without aspiring for any post in the party or government. This was seen as a reference to B.Y. Vijayendra, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son.

One of his followers even wrote that his post reminded him of the old Hindi film song ` Kahin Pe Nigahe, Kahin Pe Nishaha’. Another follower, who identified himself as a RSS volunteer from Belagavi, said that Mr. Yatnal was the only leader with the guts to speak about the true happenings in the BJP. Ayanur Manjunath, BJP leader, said party workers would welcome Mr. Vijayendra as a successor to Mr. Yediyurappa. He also said the party would discipline Mr. Yatnal. “Any sick person will be given medicines first. If he is not cured, he will be operated upon,” he said.