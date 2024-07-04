BJP adopts aggressive posture by resolving to ‘oust Congress government’

The BJP Central leadership has put the party’s Karnataka unit on a confrontationist path against the Congress government, with party national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal on Thursday declaring that none of the party workers will rest till Chief Minister Siddaramaiah quits.

The BJP State executive held in Bengaluru adopted a resolution in this regard, giving a call to oust the Congress government, which it said had “failed to take up any development work and indulged in corruption”. The resolution proposed by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok accused the Congress government of “pushing the State towards bankruptcy” by violating financial discipline and “forgetting public interest in an effort to appease minorities”. Alleging that the law and order situation had deteriorated, the resolution demanded resignation of the Chief Minister.

The executive also adopted a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the hat-trick victory of the party under his leadership in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the State executive, Mr. Agarwal said though the Congress had come to power with a thumping majority with 136 MLAs in the 2023 Assembly elections, its popularity had declined within a year as the BJP had got lead in 142 Assembly seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

He said though the Congress government tried to woo people through guarantee schemes and various “false promises”, people had voted against it as the NDA had got 51.66% votes in Karnataka as against 45% of the Congress. Accusing the Chief Minister of misusing his power to get high value land for his wife in Mysuru in exchange of land given up by her, he said the party would take up a campaign throughout the State.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra ridiculed the guarantee schemes of the Congress and said the government was “taking out more from the pockets of people than it was giving them as guarantees”. About 1,500 delegates, including Union Ministers, MPs, and legislators, took part in the day-long executive.

BSY dares CM to dissolve Assembly, face polls

Alleging that the Congress government had lost its popularity within a year, veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to dissolve the Assembly and seek fresh mandate “if he has courage”. He said the BJP would bounce back by winning 140 to 150 seats in the 224-member Assembly if polls are held now.