BJP activists up in arms in protest against Ravi Biradar’s expulsion from party

December 14, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Condemning the expulsion of BJP leader Ravi Biradar, who was serving as a general secretary of the party’s rural district unit, from the party on the false allegations of anti-party activities, hundreds of BJP workers took to the streets in Kalaburagi on Wednesday demanding the cancellation of expulsion order by the party leadership.

The enraged party workers held Basavaraj Mattimadu, Gulbarga Rural MLA, responsible for misleading the party leadership and getting Mr. Biradar expelled from the party. They also burnt an effigy of Mr. Mattimadu at Jagat Circle to register their protest against him and in opposition to Mr. Biradar’s expulsion from the party.

“Mr. Biradar has been a sincere party worker for decades. He has always prioritised party over all other interests, including his personal ends. On the other hand, Mr. Mattimadu, who is still known as a cricket betting king, has devastated thousands of families in the region. He is responsible for ruining the lives of millions through his cricket betting and gambling activities. It was the biggest mistake on the part of the BJP to give him party membership and he got elected to the Assembly on BJP ticket. Mr. Mattimadu, a new entrant to the party dominating over others with his money power and getting Mr. Biradar, who has been a loyal party worker for decades, expelled from the party is simply unacceptable,” said an agitating BJP worker, who said he has been working for the saffron party for the last 30 years.

The agitating party workers also said that Mr. Mattimadu is working against the interests of Lingayats, one of the dominant communities in the State, and raised slogans and displayed placards that suggested that Mr. Mattimadu be expelled from the BJP to save the saffron party by protecting the interests of Lingayats, the community that has consistently supported the BJP for the last few decades.

“I have been working for the BJP for the last several decades and I have seen Mr. Biradar selflessly working for the party. Mr. Mattimadu, a new entrant to the party, has somehow managed to get elected as an MLA with the support of all of us, including Mr. Biradar. It is unfortunate that he hatched a conspiracy to mislead the party leadership about Mr. Biradar and succeeded in getting him expelled from the party. If sincere party workers like Mr. Biradar are expelled from the party just on the misinformation of an MLA, I see little future for the party,” Shashidhar Maka, treasurer of Kalaburagi Rural Youth Wing of the BJP, said, during the protest against Mr. Mattimadu.

Many local BJP leaders, including Dharmarao Hampi, Veeruswamy Narona, Pradeep Bhalki, Vijayakumar Pawar, Vivek, and Raju Patil, who are office-bearers of the different wings of the BJP, participated in the protest in support of Mr. Biradar.

20 to resign

Addressing a media conference earlier in the day, local BJP leader Satish Patel said that over 20 office-bearers of the party in Kalaburagi Rural constituency have decided to tender their resignation to the primary membership of the party to register their protest against the expulsion of Mr. Biradar from the party.

“Mr. Biradar is one among the BJP leaders who introduced Mr. Mattimadu to the party. It is unfortunate that the former has been expelled from the party on account of a misleading information provided to the party leadership by the latter. It is surprising that even after knowing Mr. Mattimadu’s anti-party activity during the Basavakalyan byelection, the party leadership considered his opinion and expelled Mr. Biradar, a loyal party worker, from the party,” Mr. Patel said.