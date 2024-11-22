BJP activists stage protest over waqf land issue, oppose conversion of BPL cards to APL category

Scores of BJP activists led by their local leaders staged a demonstration in the city on Friday questioning the waqf board’s claim on land that is disputed by the owners.

This was part of a State-wide “Our Land Our Right” agitation launched by the BJP. The party workers gathered in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and sat on a dharna raising slogans against Congress and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accusing him of following a policy of “Muslim appeasement”.

Former MLA and city BJP unit president L. Nagendra said agricultural land belonging to farmers, land belonging to schools and other educational institutions, temples, religious institutions like mutts, burial grounds, etc., are being claimed by the waqf board as their property. “We will not allow an inch of land to be claimed by the waqf board,” he said.

The BJP said this was nothing short of land grabbing abetted by the Congress and called for abrogation of the 1974 amendment to waqf board act, which the BJP leaders claimed, gave unbridled power to the board. “It is not enough for the government to withdraw its order on the mutation of agricultural land ownership, the waqf board amendment act of 1974 should be abrogated,” said Mr.Nagendra.

The BJP also announced that it has created a “helpline” for those affected by waqf board’s claims and they could contact the party for assistance.

Mr. Nagendra and Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa also flayed the government over the decision to cancel BPL cards to a section of people and convert them into APL category. They said it has affected lakhs of people and the subsidised ration scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under which Garib Kalyan scheme was being implemented, will be affected and not reach the beneficiary. There are also concerns that the cancellation of BPL cards will deprive those affected, of benefits of Central government’s Ayushman health scheme. Mr. Nagendra said there was a sense of fear among the people that their rights over land and food was being snatched.

The BJP said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was presiding over a corrupt government and sought his resignation in connection with the MUDA scam, Valmiki Development Corporation scam and over Waqf Board land issue. It also urged the government to issue an order against conducting Waqf Adalat, revert the decision to convert lakhs of BP cards as APL cards and also approve the amendment to the waqf board act to be passed by the Centre.

