BJP activists stage protest against Congress

Updated - August 22, 2024 08:13 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 08:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP activists in Mysuru staged a protest against the Congress and sought the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Thursday.

BJP activists in Mysuru staged a protest against the Congress and sought the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Scores of activists and workers belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday against the Congress for its alleged use of unparliamentary words against the Governor Thawaarchand Gehelot.

The Governor recently gave his approval for the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged irregularities in distribution of sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The BJP workers raised slogans and held placards condemning the Congress for its allegedly insulting the Governor. The agitation was part of a State-wide protest called by the BJP.

Former MP Prathap Simha who addressed the party workers, said the Congress was mired in corruption, and in addition to the irregularities in the MUDA, there were allegations of diversion of funds meant for the scheduled tribe communities, in the Karnataka State Valmiki Development Corporation.

The BJP leaders and workers met the Deputy Commissioner Mr. Lakshmikanth and submitted a memorandum to him highlighting their demands that included resignation of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

