BJP activists protest diversion of bus routes

Bharatiya Janata Party activists staged a protest at Sangolli Rayanna Circle in the city on Monday condemning the decision by the district administration to divert bus routes within the limits of the city.

In January, the district administration banned the entry of buses plying on inter-city and rural routes to Ashoka Circle via B.H. Road. To ensure hassle-free movement of vehicles within city limits, it has been made it mandatory for buses from Honnali, Holehonnur and Bhadravati to enter the city from by-pass roads and buses from Sagar and Shikaripur from 100 Ft Road and Tunga Nagar.

Addressing the protest, former Minister M.P. Renukacharya said owing to the decision to divert the route, people from rural areas are reaching their destinations in the city, including markets, hospitals and Government offices, by paying hefty fares to autorickshaws. Students too are also facing difficulties in reaching schools and colleges. He urged the district administration to withdraw the order.

Traffic between Shivamogga city and Honnali town was disrupted for sometime owing to the protest.