BJP activists protest against arrest of Hindutva activist in Mysuru

January 03, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Scores of BJP workers and leaders staged a demonstration in the city on Wednesday condemning the Congress government in State for arresting a Hindutva activist in connection with violence in 1992 following the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The arrest of the activist Srikant Poojary was described by the BJP as an ‘’act of appeasement of the minorities’’. The BJP activists proclaimed that they too had taken part in the Ayodhya movement and wanted action to be initiated against them by the government.

The remarks of the Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad cautioning of a ‘Godhra-like incident’ was flayed by the BJP workers who sought his arrest for issuing incendiary statements.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who addressed the BJP workers near Gandhi Square, accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of ‘anti-Hindu’’ actions and ‘appeasement’ of Muslims. The arrest of a Hindu activist in the run up to the temple inauguration was an affront on the entire community of the Hindus by the Chief Minister, said Mr. Srivatsa.

Similarly, Mr. Hariprasad was condemned for his remarks about a ‘’Godhra-like incident’’. Mr. Srivatsa alleged that the Congress was trying to create an atmosphere of tension in the run up to the temple inauguration.

Another leader Vasanth Kumar challenged that Siddaramaiah government to arrest all BJP workers who had taken part in the Ramajanmabhoomi movement and accused the Congress of committing ‘’atrocities against the Hindus in pursuit of vote bank politics’’.

Former Minister C.H. Vijayashankar, former MLC Siddarajau, former MLA L.Nagendra, former Mayor Shivakumar, BJP Mahila Morcha president Hemalatha Nandish and others were present. The BJP workers also formed a human chain at the Gandhi Square.