BJP activists lodge complaint against poet for ‘insulting’ PM

The Koppal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has filed a complaint against Siraj Bisaralli, a poet, for allegedly “insulting” Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Anegondi Utsav, a cultural festival in Koppal district recently.
Mr. Bisaralli had read out one of his poems, Ninna Dakhale Yaavaga Needuttee (When will you give your documents?), at the event. The party has alleged that it insulted the Prime Minister.
Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha confirmed that they have received a complaint, and it will be inquired into. When contacted, Mr. Bisaralli said that he will giving a clarification to the police.
