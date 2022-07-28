Karnataka

BJP activists in Mysuru stage demonstration

Special Correspondent MYSURU   July 28, 2022 20:23 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 20:23 IST

Scores of BJP workers and activists staged a demonstration in the city on Thursday condemning the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar in Dakshina Kannada.

The activists said it was a protest against the spate of killing of Hindu activists and blamed groups from Kerala. The BJP leaders said the fundamentalist groups from the neighbouring State were creating disharmony in the State.

There are efforts to suppress our voice through violent means and the government should be more pro-active to crack down on such fundamental forces, said Srivatsa, BJP city unit president, while addressing their workers.

There are anti-social elements out to discredit the government and strict action should be initiated besides strengthening the vigil on borders of the State, he added.

Thursday’s protest was symbolic in nature and a massive demonstration will be held in Saturday to send a strong signal and message, said Mr. Srivatsa.

Referring to Praveen’s killings which also triggered a spate of resignations from the city Yuva Morcha unit from N.R. constituency the BJP leader said it shows the kind of fear and concern among the grassroots workers over their safety despite a BJP government being in power.

