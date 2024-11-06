ADVERTISEMENT

BJP activists, followers hold protest, seek Chief Minister’s resignation 

Published - November 06, 2024 10:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

BJP activists led by MLA T.S. Srivatsa, staging a protest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Bharatiya Janata Party activists and followers in the city staged a demonstration on Wednesday seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the MUDA case pertaining to alleged irregularities in allotment of sites to his wife Parvathi.

The agitation came even as Mr.Siddaramaiah was quizzed for nearly 2 hours by Lokayukta police which is investigating the case.

The BJP demonstration was led by MLA T.S. Srivatsa who said that Mr. Siddaramaiah should have faced the Lokayukta probe as a ‘’former Chief Minister’’.

It is for the first time in the history of the State that a sitting CM has faced a Lokayukta probe, said Mr. Srivatsa, who expressed concerns that the probing agency could be under pressure as it functioned under the purview of the State government.

Though the BJP has been seeking the resignation of Mr. Siddaramaiah for the last few weeks, he has remained adamant, said Mr. Srivatsa.

The activists were taken into custody and later released by the police.

BJP workers being detained by police personnel during their protest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in Mysuru, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

